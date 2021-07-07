FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.73 and last traded at $31.81. 5,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 30,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $824,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $2,013,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $2,299,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $3,957,000.

