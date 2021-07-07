FTAC Parnassus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTPA) Trading Up 0.7%

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 41,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 12,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

About FTAC Parnassus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTPA)

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Parnassus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.