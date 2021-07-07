FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $137.13. The company had a trading volume of 327,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.07.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

