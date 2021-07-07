Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.05 ($55.35).

Several brokerages have weighed in on FPE. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FPE stock opened at €32.65 ($38.41) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company’s 50-day moving average is €34.41.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.