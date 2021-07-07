Furucombo (COMBO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $231,415.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00129770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00168171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,478.77 or 1.00294818 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.76 or 0.00978893 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

