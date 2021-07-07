Fusion (FSN) Price Hits $0.43

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Fusion has a total market cap of $29.49 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,273.40 or 0.99589216 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002284 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,009,768 coins. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

