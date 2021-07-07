FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vale S.A. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Vale in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VALE. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $21.96 on Monday. Vale has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 524.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 74,560 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,366,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

