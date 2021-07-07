FY2021 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $18.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.76. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 357.14%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

