FY2021 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lowered by Analyst

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $92.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,557,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,152,000 after purchasing an additional 803,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

