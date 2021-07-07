FY2021 EPS Estimates for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Reduced by Analyst

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WideOpenWest in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

