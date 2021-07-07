FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Secom in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Secom’s FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Secom alerts:

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Secom had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Secom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

OTCMKTS SOMLY opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Secom has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.