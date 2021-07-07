FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wipro in a research note issued on Sunday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.33.

Get Wipro alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

WIT opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Wipro has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 33.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Wipro by 448.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 326,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 2,170.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 50,532 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Wipro by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.