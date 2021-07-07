G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 127,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 315,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 98,204 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 123,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 78,955 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIII stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.59. 266,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.99. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

