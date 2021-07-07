G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Gap Up to $20.80

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.80, but opened at $21.69. G1 Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 1,859 shares changing hands.

GTHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $331,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,950. 15.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.