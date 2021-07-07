Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 26,350 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,350 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $22,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after buying an additional 75,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,200,000 after buying an additional 1,361,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

NYSE KO opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

