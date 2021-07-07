Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $17,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 372.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,788 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $2,545,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,145,000 after acquiring an additional 50,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Exelon stock opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

