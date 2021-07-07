Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $19,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.