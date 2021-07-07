Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Trading Down 0.3%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.98. 3,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 70,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.36 and a quick ratio of 20.36.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,155,000. 8.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

