Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.97.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $191.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

