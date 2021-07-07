Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $10.42 Million Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,558 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.19% of Janus Henderson Group worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JHG. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.32.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $40.39.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

