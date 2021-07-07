Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $11.71 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.78.

ROP stock opened at $474.16 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $475.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

