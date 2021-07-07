Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $18.25 Million Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.36% of Flowers Foods worth $18,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $51,260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,002,000 after buying an additional 1,617,782 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,831,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,379,000 after buying an additional 931,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,961,000 after acquiring an additional 840,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

