Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 66,512 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,512 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.39% of Qurate Retail worth $19,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 278,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 227,283 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,198,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.01. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $1,181,645.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,979,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,956,446.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,929 shares in the company, valued at $33,958,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,034 shares of company stock worth $11,096,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

