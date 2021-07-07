Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,050 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.15% of Woodward worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 333.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 272.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $122.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Truist lifted their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

