Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,200 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.56% of NorthWestern worth $18,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,897,000 after purchasing an additional 413,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NorthWestern by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,507,000 after purchasing an additional 37,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 55,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 883.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 577,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after buying an additional 518,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.03%.

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.