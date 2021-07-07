Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 5,676 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,940. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.75 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

