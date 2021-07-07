Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $13,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $174.07 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.14 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.98.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.