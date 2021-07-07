Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,808 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of FOX worth $18,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in FOX by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FOX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in FOX by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of FOXA opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

