GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 5%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $188.07 and last traded at $189.54. 22,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,351,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.92. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -102.75 and a beta of -2.14.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GameStop by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after buying an additional 2,279,996 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,175 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $31,985,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

