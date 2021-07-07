Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and last traded at GBX 1,850 ($24.17). 211,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 470,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,855 ($24.24).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GYS. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Gamesys Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,878 ($24.54) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,872.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.08.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

