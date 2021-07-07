Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Position Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,354,000 after buying an additional 277,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,959,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,397 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 483,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,034,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.68%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.77.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

