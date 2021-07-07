GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) traded down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.36. 13,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 547,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GAN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $641.49 million, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.04.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $64,254.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405 over the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GAN by 12.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 30.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GAN in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAN in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

