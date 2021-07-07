Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 3.3%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s stock price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.11. 14,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,053,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOTU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Nomura raised Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

