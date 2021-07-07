GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.30. GasLog Partners reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.64 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,704 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 454.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 756,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 452,244 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 529.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 253,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 213,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 145,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLOP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.91. 2,376,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,016. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $243.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

