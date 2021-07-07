Gatechain Token Price Tops $0.58 (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. During the last week, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gatechain Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on major exchanges. Gatechain Token has a market cap of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gatechain Token

GT is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

