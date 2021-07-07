GCN Coin (GCN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $136.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a market cap of $92,786.46 and approximately $136.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.20 or 0.00404897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008170 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000621 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

