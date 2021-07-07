GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,571 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of GDS worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDS. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GDS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in GDS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. GDS’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.