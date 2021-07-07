Geeq (GEEQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.97 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. Geeq has a total market cap of $4.97 million and $176,971.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Geeq has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00058242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.70 or 0.00933809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00045140 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

