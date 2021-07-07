Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) vs. W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Head-To-Head Review

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Genel Energy and W&T Offshore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genel Energy $159.70 million 4.02 -$416.90 million $0.42 5.48 W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.87 $37.79 million ($0.16) -28.44

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Genel Energy and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A W&T Offshore 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Genel Energy and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A W&T Offshore -8.31% N/A -1.36%

Volatility and Risk

Genel Energy has a beta of -0.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Genel Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The pre-production segment holds interest in Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC and the Miran PSC; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. The company has proven and proven plus probable net working interest reserves of 69 and 117 million barrels of oil equivalent. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interest in approximately 146 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 506,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2020, its total proved reserves were 144.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

