Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $353.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $431.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Generac has a 1-year low of $123.45 and a 1-year high of $433.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,870 shares of company stock worth $10,249,340. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,681,000 after acquiring an additional 48,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,573,000 after acquiring an additional 52,961 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

