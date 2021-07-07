Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up about 3.0% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Generac worth $69,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,681,000 after buying an additional 48,284 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Generac by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,573,000 after buying an additional 52,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $136,036,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.67.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.98. 14,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,860. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $123.45 and a one year high of $433.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

