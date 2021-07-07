Genesis Vision Price Reaches $2.53 on Top Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $11.19 million and approximately $435,287.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00007601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

