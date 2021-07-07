GenesisX Achieves Market Capitalization of $56,523.36 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $56,523.36 and $70.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,698,828 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

