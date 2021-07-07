GeoCoin (GEO) Achieves Market Cap of $774,523.98

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $774,523.98 and approximately $103.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00066137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.23 or 0.00405190 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,967.23 or 1.00293887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00010804 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

