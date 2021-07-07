Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 103,857 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,857 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Cassava Sciences worth $25,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 3,385.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,481,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 33.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAVA. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $92.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.99 and a beta of 1.09. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $117.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

