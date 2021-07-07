Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,634 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Alamo Group worth $24,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,333,000 after acquiring an additional 76,815 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Alamo Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alamo Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $165.98. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $29,831.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,945 over the last ninety days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.