Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,579 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Ubiquiti worth $24,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

UI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Shares of UI stock opened at $305.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.37. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

