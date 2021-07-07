Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 39,548 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Domo worth $27,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOMO. Cowen increased their price target on Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.61. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

