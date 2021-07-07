Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 68,323 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.89% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $25,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,043,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,892,000 after purchasing an additional 264,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,031 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,207,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPI. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

