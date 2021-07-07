Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 93,248 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,248 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.23% of Quanterix worth $26,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Quanterix by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 241,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 100,153 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Quanterix by 671.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 215,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 187,975 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,758,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $291,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,762. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.36. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

